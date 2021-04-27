Alexa
Magic's Cannady has surgery to repair dislocated right ankle

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 04:33
Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady, center, waves to fans as he is taken off the court after he was injured during the first half of an NBA basketball ...

Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady, center, gives a thumbs up and he is taken off the court after he was injured during the first half of an NBA basket...

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba, left, covers teammate guard Devin Cannady's ankle with his jersey after Cannady was injured during the first half of an...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Devin Cannady of the Orlando Magic underwent surgery on Monday to clean out his dislocated right ankle, though tests showed he did not fracture it as originally feared.

A series of exams including X-rays, a CT scan and MRI showed that Cannady’s bones and cartilage remained intact, the Magic said. Cannady dislocated the ankle during Sunday night’s game against Indiana, a gruesome injury after which he needed to be removed from the court on a stretcher.

Magic teammate Mo Bamba removed his own jersey and draped it over Cannady's ankle as his teammate lay on the court writhing in pain, an effort to shield the scene from the view of others — Cannady included.

“I just did what he would probably do for me," Bamba said. “I didn't want him to see it."

Cannady will not play again this season. The Magic said a plaster splint was applied to the ankle on Monday and that the former Princeton guard is expected to make a full recovery.

Cannady appeared in eight games for Orlando this season, averaging 4.3 points. He was the MVP of this season’s G League playoffs, after helping the Orlando-affiliated Lakeland Magic to that league’s championship.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-28 00:02 GMT+08:00

