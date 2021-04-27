Alexa
2 hurt, 1 detained after gunshot reported at UK college

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 04:19
LONDON (AP) — Students and staff at a college in England were evacuated following reports of gunshot fire Monday. Two staff members suffered minor injuries, which police said were not gunshot wounds.

Police said they detained an 18-year-old man and seized a firearm and a knife after the incident at Crawley College in West Sussex, about 32 miles (51 km) south of London. The man remained in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said officers were in contact with counter-terrorism police and “all lines of inquiry are open.”

Armed police were sent to the college after authorities received reports of gunshot fire at the site.

The college tweeted that it was awaiting further information from police but that it was not aware of any serious injuries.

A large police presence remained near the college and the public has been urged to stay away.

Updated : 2021-04-28 00:02 GMT+08:00

