Proofpoint, Brooks Automation rise; Albertsons, Dorman fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Proofpoint Inc., up $40.92 to $172.70.
The data security company is being bought by Thoma Bravo for $12.3 billion.
Flagstar Bancorp Inc., up $2.93 to $48.30.
New York Community Bancorp is buying the regional bank for about $2.6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
W.R. Grace & Co., up $4.14 to $68.38.
Standard Industries Holdings is buying the chemicals company in a deal worth about $7 billion.
Brooks Automation Inc., up $3.98 to $106.72.
The maker of equipment for chipmakers and biotechnology companies is being bought by Precise Automation for $70 million.
Dorman Products Inc., down $12.33 to $99.01.
The distributor of parts to automotive retailers reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.
Vistra Corp., down 44 cents to $17.05.
The power company slashed its financial forecast for the year because of the impact from storms in Texas this winter.
Bank of America Corp., up 23 cents to $39.41.
Bond yields, which banks use to set interest rates on loans, held steady.
Albertsons Companies Inc., down 96 cents to $18.22.
The company gave investors a disappointing forecast for a key sales measure.