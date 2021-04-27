Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Proofpoint, Brooks Automation rise; Albertsons, Dorman fall

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 04:16
Proofpoint, Brooks Automation rise; Albertsons, Dorman fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Proofpoint Inc., up $40.92 to $172.70.

The data security company is being bought by Thoma Bravo for $12.3 billion.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc., up $2.93 to $48.30.

New York Community Bancorp is buying the regional bank for about $2.6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

W.R. Grace & Co., up $4.14 to $68.38.

Standard Industries Holdings is buying the chemicals company in a deal worth about $7 billion.

Brooks Automation Inc., up $3.98 to $106.72.

The maker of equipment for chipmakers and biotechnology companies is being bought by Precise Automation for $70 million.

Dorman Products Inc., down $12.33 to $99.01.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Vistra Corp., down 44 cents to $17.05.

The power company slashed its financial forecast for the year because of the impact from storms in Texas this winter.

Bank of America Corp., up 23 cents to $39.41.

Bond yields, which banks use to set interest rates on loans, held steady.

Albertsons Companies Inc., down 96 cents to $18.22.

The company gave investors a disappointing forecast for a key sales measure.

Updated : 2021-04-27 22:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait