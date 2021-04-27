Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, April 26, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;90;80;A t-storm around;88;79;WSW;9;79%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;103;82;Mostly sunny and hot;105;82;ENE;8;22%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;85;57;Sunny and breezy;80;57;W;16;44%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Winds subsiding;72;56;Clearing;68;55;SSW;8;58%;29%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;52;36;Partly sunny;59;39;E;8;51%;26%;5

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;56;35;Brilliant sunshine;53;38;SE;5;47%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot, becoming windy;96;67;Very hot;98;66;WSW;7;18%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. shower;65;47;Cloudy and warmer;76;57;SSW;12;41%;18%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;74;52;Mostly sunny;74;53;SSE;7;63%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;70;52;Partial sunshine;70;55;SSE;7;57%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in places;61;52;A morning shower;64;50;SSW;10;80%;77%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, breezy, hot;102;73;Hazy sunshine;94;68;NW;9;27%;2%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;94;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;5;69%;65%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;91;71;Mostly cloudy;90;71;SE;6;47%;13%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;SE;5;68%;71%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm around;63;54;A thunderstorm;63;55;ESE;6;75%;63%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;68;46;Breezy, blowing dust;73;52;NW;15;14%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;60;46;Spotty showers;54;48;NNE;6;77%;76%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, chilly;49;31;Sun and some clouds;54;38;ESE;7;48%;1%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;73;52;A shower and t-storm;68;55;WNW;6;73%;91%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;63;SE;4;67%;67%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cool with some sun;54;37;Periods of sun;58;45;ESE;10;45%;23%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine;58;36;Partly sunny;60;37;E;5;53%;2%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;65;44;Periods of sun;61;41;E;5;78%;68%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A stray a.m. shower;54;35;Showers around;56;38;E;7;47%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;70;54;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;N;4;61%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A bit of p.m. rain;83;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;67;ENE;5;46%;65%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;66;51;Turning cloudy;71;61;SW;7;54%;76%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;61;Sunshine, pleasant;85;61;N;8;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;67;58;A passing shower;67;56;SE;5;80%;56%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;82;66;A thunderstorm;78;67;NE;3;74%;76%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;81;Mostly sunny;96;81;SSE;8;61%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;74;64;Breezy;85;62;SSW;16;45%;75%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;S;7;70%;65%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cold;45;31;Partly sunny;52;35;SSW;5;58%;10%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;77;67;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;N;13;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Windy this afternoon;84;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;70;SSE;17;70%;72%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;75;Brief p.m. showers;83;75;S;10;87%;87%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;102;77;Hazy sun and hot;106;77;NE;8;15%;0%;11

Denver, United States;A morning shower;77;46;Showers;55;38;NNW;8;48%;92%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with hazy sun;100;80;Hazy sun, very hot;107;78;SSW;10;38%;5%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;71;Partial sunshine;88;70;SSE;4;59%;3%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;61;42;A few showers;53;41;NNE;11;72%;85%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;88;56;Sunny and very warm;86;59;NNE;8;24%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of t-storms;64;60;A shower and t-storm;69;60;W;15;79%;61%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;72;NNE;5;88%;84%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;77;59;Sunshine, pleasant;80;61;ENE;6;42%;16%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;86;76;A t-storm around;85;73;E;13;57%;41%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;42;35;A stray shower;42;30;NW;10;65%;50%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;SE;8;69%;70%;8

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;80;73;A stray thunderstorm;79;74;E;9;83%;65%;3

Honolulu, United States;Sun and clouds;84;70;Some sun, a shower;84;70;WNW;8;59%;73%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;101;72;Mostly sunny;94;73;ENE;4;39%;8%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot;97;68;Mostly cloudy, hot;98;70;N;9;19%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;62;41;Mostly cloudy;66;46;NE;7;64%;1%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Warm, turning breezy;93;77;A shower or two;94;79;E;8;63%;68%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;95;84;Mostly sunny;92;83;N;9;54%;25%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Hazy sun;75;50;Hazy sun;77;52;WNW;6;25%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;82;54;Mostly sunny, warm;81;54;W;5;23%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;Hazy sunshine;96;79;SW;10;53%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;84;58;Hazy sun;87;58;SSW;6;34%;0%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;107;82;Sunny, not as warm;100;84;N;6;16%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;48;33;A shower or two;51;31;W;8;52%;60%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;84;76;Sun and some clouds;89;76;NNE;7;54%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;A t-storm around;91;75;W;5;68%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun and hot;104;81;Warm with hazy sun;101;81;SSW;8;45%;2%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;NNE;4;74%;72%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;61;30;Sunny and mild;60;34;ENE;8;25%;17%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;SW;7;73%;64%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;68;63;Partly sunny;68;62;SSE;9;79%;6%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower and t-storm;67;55;A thunderstorm;69;55;W;8;71%;63%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;56;36;Clouds and sunshine;59;41;ESE;4;54%;43%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with some sun;66;53;Partly sunny, cool;68;55;S;7;43%;7%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;88;77;A t-storm around;89;78;S;6;75%;64%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clearing, a t-storm;65;49;A shower and t-storm;65;52;W;5;74%;85%;9

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;90;84;An afternoon shower;90;85;WSW;7;67%;76%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;81;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;ESE;5;84%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;Brief a.m. showers;87;78;An afternoon shower;89;77;E;7;62%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds;63;54;Partly sunny;63;47;ESE;7;70%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;81;59;A t-storm around;81;59;N;6;37%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A passing shower;84;76;A stray shower;81;74;ENE;13;54%;61%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;40;27;A shower or two;42;34;WNW;11;74%;69%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;99;80;Clouds and sun;92;81;SE;8;63%;14%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;67;62;Mostly sunny;68;55;NNE;7;46%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;51;36;Partly sunny, milder;59;46;N;3;36%;11%;6

Moscow, Russia;Some sun;50;35;Cloudy with a shower;49;35;WSW;9;70%;70%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun and humid;94;84;Hazy sun and humid;93;84;SW;8;70%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;78;58;Some sun, a t-storm;78;60;NE;8;66%;83%;11

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;60;46;Pleasant and milder;66;57;SE;7;35%;29%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Not as warm;81;56;Warm with sunshine;84;55;W;9;37%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;60;42;Turning cloudy, mild;57;43;SSW;9;62%;81%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler this morning;66;44;Turning cloudy;69;55;S;7;43%;25%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;48;28;Partly sunny;50;31;NNE;6;43%;14%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;53;34;A thick cloud cover;58;44;ENE;7;36%;30%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;86;78;Cloudy with a shower;85;78;NNE;10;79%;83%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;90;76;A t-storm around;92;74;NNW;12;58%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;87;74;Downpours;82;74;E;7;85%;92%;5

Paris, France;Breezy in the p.m.;65;41;Mostly sunny;65;41;NE;7;42%;0%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouding up, warm;88;58;Partly sunny;80;58;SSE;6;44%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;81;A thunderstorm;93;81;S;6;69%;76%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;SE;10;76%;73%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;88;71;A t-storm around;88;70;SE;7;54%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;30;Clouds and sun;55;40;E;9;44%;15%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;75;54;Occasional rain;60;46;S;10;74%;85%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;65;53;Mostly cloudy, rain;63;52;SSW;7;77%;95%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;70;59;A morning shower;71;56;SW;13;76%;48%;10

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;83;72;An afternoon shower;83;72;SSE;7;81%;81%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;52;40;Becoming cloudy;47;40;NW;5;75%;4%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;44;35;A stray shower;44;33;NW;10;77%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;82;71;A couple of t-storms;80;71;SE;5;78%;83%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;99;78;Very warm;98;77;W;8;15%;3%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;69;53;Showers around;69;57;SSW;9;67%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;44;37;Cloudy and chilly;44;34;NW;8;69%;65%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;57;48;Sunny;62;51;WSW;11;58%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;81;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;ENE;10;68%;67%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;85;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;74;ENE;11;72%;77%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;65;A t-storm around;77;63;SW;6;85%;64%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;72;56;A little p.m. rain;68;55;NNW;6;64%;87%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;76;44;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;SW;4;43%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;72;A thunderstorm;87;71;N;8;68%;71%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;67;54;A thunderstorm;67;48;NW;6;77%;64%;4

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;59;45;Some sun;61;46;WSW;7;62%;13%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;69;52;Cloudy;66;55;SW;6;48%;61%;3

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy, warm;75;63;Rain and drizzle;66;61;S;6;82%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;91;77;Spotty showers;88;78;NE;4;76%;86%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;67;47;Partly sunny;65;45;SE;6;58%;44%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;86;74;Some sun, a shower;85;75;ESE;8;67%;84%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clearing and chilly;40;28;Periods of sun;50;30;SSW;7;44%;63%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;70;55;Sunshine and nice;72;58;ESE;8;67%;61%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;86;72;Cloudy;86;70;SSW;6;55%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;42;37;Cold with a shower;42;35;W;8;77%;51%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;86;60;Sunny and very warm;90;63;ENE;7;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;69;49;Windy in the morning;65;55;NE;16;66%;75%;7

Tehran, Iran;Periods of sunshine;88;70;Partly sunny, warm;87;71;WNW;7;17%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;71;61;Mostly sunny;71;60;NNE;9;58%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;78;50;Partly sunny;77;51;NE;4;43%;35%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;63;47;Breezy in the p.m.;65;56;SW;12;48%;4%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;46;41;Cloudy with a shower;51;45;NE;13;65%;84%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Hot;93;77;Hazy sun;84;68;SE;7;36%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this afternoon;77;59;Mostly sunny;74;57;WNW;7;59%;5%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy;36;23;Cold, a p.m. shower;38;25;N;15;46%;47%;7

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;59;46;Mostly cloudy;60;48;E;5;57%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;55;34;Partly sunny;55;46;SSE;6;52%;29%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;73;E;6;81%;82%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;40;29;A shower in places;44;34;WSW;9;78%;60%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;46;28;Chilly with some sun;49;33;SSW;6;52%;25%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;61;55;Rain and drizzle;55;46;SSE;18;67%;61%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, low humidity;98;79;A t-storm around;97;79;SW;7;48%;66%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;51;A stray thunderstorm;72;50;NNW;6;53%;45%;5

