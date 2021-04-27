Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3 men indicted in drug case in Puerto Rico

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 01:45
3 men indicted in drug case in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three men were indicted Monday in a case that federal authorities say involves some $75 million worth of cocaine found aboard a semi-submersible vessel, the first time such an apparatus has been seized in Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the suspects were transporting about 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms) of cocaine aboard the vessel that was intercepted nearly three weeks ago.

The drug and vessel seizure occurred near the southeast coastal town of Yabucoa.

Updated : 2021-04-27 22:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait