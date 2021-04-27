Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, April 26, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;WSW;15;79%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;40;28;Mostly sunny and hot;40;28;ENE;13;22%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;Sunny and breezy;27;14;W;26;44%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Winds subsiding;22;14;Clearing;20;13;SSW;13;58%;29%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;11;2;Partly sunny;15;4;E;13;51%;26%;5

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;13;2;Brilliant sunshine;12;3;SE;9;47%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot, becoming windy;36;19;Very hot;37;19;WSW;11;18%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. shower;18;9;Cloudy and warmer;24;14;SSW;19;41%;18%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;23;11;Mostly sunny;23;12;SSE;11;63%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;21;11;Partial sunshine;21;13;SSE;11;57%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in places;16;11;A morning shower;18;10;SSW;16;80%;77%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, breezy, hot;39;23;Hazy sunshine;34;20;NW;14;27%;2%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;35;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;8;69%;65%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;33;22;Mostly cloudy;32;22;SE;10;47%;13%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SE;8;68%;71%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm around;17;12;A thunderstorm;17;13;ESE;9;75%;63%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;20;8;Breezy, blowing dust;23;11;NW;25;14%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;16;8;Spotty showers;12;9;NNE;10;77%;76%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;Sun and some clouds;12;3;ESE;11;48%;1%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;23;11;A shower and t-storm;20;13;WNW;10;73%;91%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;17;SE;6;67%;67%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cool with some sun;12;3;Periods of sun;14;7;ESE;16;45%;23%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine;14;2;Partly sunny;16;3;E;8;53%;2%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;19;7;Periods of sun;16;5;E;8;78%;68%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A stray a.m. shower;12;2;Showers around;13;3;E;11;47%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;N;7;61%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A bit of p.m. rain;28;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;20;ENE;9;46%;65%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;19;11;Turning cloudy;22;16;SW;11;54%;76%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, cooler;27;16;Sunshine, pleasant;29;16;N;13;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;19;15;A passing shower;20;13;SE;8;80%;56%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;28;19;A thunderstorm;25;19;NE;5;74%;76%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;SSE;13;61%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;23;18;Breezy;29;17;SSW;26;45%;75%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;S;11;70%;65%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cold;7;0;Partly sunny;11;1;SSW;8;58%;10%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;N;22;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Windy this afternoon;29;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;SSE;28;70%;72%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;24;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;S;16;87%;87%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;39;25;Hazy sun and hot;41;25;NE;13;15%;0%;11

Denver, United States;A morning shower;25;8;Showers;13;4;NNW;14;48%;92%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with hazy sun;38;26;Hazy sun, very hot;41;26;SSW;16;38%;5%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;21;Partial sunshine;31;21;SSE;7;59%;3%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;16;5;A few showers;12;5;NNE;17;72%;85%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;31;14;Sunny and very warm;30;15;NNE;14;24%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of t-storms;18;16;A shower and t-storm;20;15;W;24;79%;61%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;22;NNE;8;88%;84%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;15;Sunshine, pleasant;26;16;ENE;9;42%;16%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;A t-storm around;30;23;E;20;57%;41%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;6;2;A stray shower;6;-1;NW;16;65%;50%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SE;12;69%;70%;8

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;27;23;A stray thunderstorm;26;23;E;15;83%;65%;3

Honolulu, United States;Sun and clouds;29;21;Some sun, a shower;29;21;WNW;13;59%;73%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;38;22;Mostly sunny;34;23;ENE;7;39%;8%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot;36;20;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;21;N;14;19%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;17;5;Mostly cloudy;19;8;NE;11;64%;1%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Warm, turning breezy;34;25;A shower or two;34;26;E;12;63%;68%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;35;29;Mostly sunny;34;28;N;14;54%;25%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Hazy sun;24;10;Hazy sun;25;11;WNW;10;25%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;Mostly sunny, warm;27;12;W;9;23%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;Hazy sunshine;35;26;SW;16;53%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;29;14;Hazy sun;30;15;SSW;9;34%;0%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;42;28;Sunny, not as warm;38;29;N;10;16%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;9;1;A shower or two;10;-1;W;13;52%;60%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;29;24;Sun and some clouds;32;24;NNE;12;54%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;33;24;W;8;68%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun and hot;40;27;Warm with hazy sun;39;27;SSW;13;45%;2%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;7;74%;72%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;-1;Sunny and mild;16;1;ENE;13;25%;17%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SW;11;73%;64%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;17;Partly sunny;20;17;SSE;14;79%;6%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower and t-storm;19;13;A thunderstorm;21;13;W;13;71%;63%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;13;2;Clouds and sunshine;15;5;ESE;6;54%;43%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with some sun;19;12;Partly sunny, cool;20;13;S;11;43%;7%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;S;10;75%;64%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clearing, a t-storm;18;10;A shower and t-storm;18;11;W;8;74%;85%;9

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;32;29;An afternoon shower;32;29;WSW;11;67%;76%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;27;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;ESE;7;84%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;Brief a.m. showers;31;26;An afternoon shower;32;25;E;11;62%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds;17;12;Partly sunny;17;9;ESE;12;70%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;27;15;A t-storm around;27;15;N;10;37%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A passing shower;29;24;A stray shower;27;24;ENE;21;54%;61%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;5;-3;A shower or two;6;1;WNW;17;74%;69%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;37;27;Clouds and sun;33;27;SE;13;63%;14%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;19;17;Mostly sunny;20;13;NNE;11;46%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;11;2;Partly sunny, milder;15;8;N;6;36%;11%;6

Moscow, Russia;Some sun;10;2;Cloudy with a shower;9;2;WSW;14;70%;70%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun and humid;34;29;Hazy sun and humid;34;29;SW;13;70%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;15;Some sun, a t-storm;26;16;NE;12;66%;83%;11

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;Pleasant and milder;19;14;SE;11;35%;29%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Not as warm;27;13;Warm with sunshine;29;13;W;14;37%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;15;5;Turning cloudy, mild;14;6;SSW;14;62%;81%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler this morning;19;7;Turning cloudy;20;13;S;12;43%;25%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;9;-2;Partly sunny;10;-1;NNE;10;43%;14%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;12;1;A thick cloud cover;15;7;ENE;11;36%;30%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;Cloudy with a shower;30;26;NNE;16;79%;83%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;33;23;NNW;19;58%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Downpours;28;23;E;11;85%;92%;5

Paris, France;Breezy in the p.m.;18;5;Mostly sunny;19;5;NE;11;42%;0%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouding up, warm;31;14;Partly sunny;27;14;SSE;10;44%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A thunderstorm;34;27;S;10;69%;76%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;SE;16;76%;73%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;31;22;A t-storm around;31;21;SE;11;54%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;-1;Clouds and sun;13;5;E;15;44%;15%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;24;12;Occasional rain;15;8;S;16;74%;85%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;12;Mostly cloudy, rain;17;11;SSW;12;77%;95%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;21;15;A morning shower;22;14;SW;21;76%;48%;10

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;28;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;SSE;12;81%;81%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;11;5;Becoming cloudy;9;4;NW;9;75%;4%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;6;2;A stray shower;6;0;NW;16;77%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;28;22;A couple of t-storms;27;22;SE;8;78%;83%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;37;25;Very warm;37;25;W;13;15%;3%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;21;11;Showers around;20;14;SSW;15;67%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Cloudy and chilly;7;1;NW;13;69%;65%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;14;9;Sunny;17;10;WSW;18;58%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;27;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;ENE;15;68%;67%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;17;72%;77%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;A t-storm around;25;17;SW;9;85%;64%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;22;14;A little p.m. rain;20;13;NNW;9;64%;87%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;SW;6;43%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;A thunderstorm;31;22;N;13;68%;71%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;19;12;A thunderstorm;20;9;NW;10;77%;64%;4

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;15;7;Some sun;16;8;WSW;11;62%;13%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;21;11;Cloudy;19;13;SW;10;48%;61%;3

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy, warm;24;17;Rain and drizzle;19;16;S;9;82%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;33;25;Spotty showers;31;25;NE;7;76%;86%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;19;8;Partly sunny;18;7;SE;9;58%;44%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;30;23;Some sun, a shower;30;24;ESE;14;67%;84%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clearing and chilly;5;-2;Periods of sun;10;-1;SSW;11;44%;63%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;21;13;Sunshine and nice;22;14;ESE;13;67%;61%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;30;22;Cloudy;30;21;SSW;9;55%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;5;3;Cold with a shower;6;1;W;12;77%;51%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Sunny and very warm;32;17;ENE;12;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;21;9;Windy in the morning;18;13;NE;25;66%;75%;7

Tehran, Iran;Periods of sunshine;31;21;Partly sunny, warm;31;22;WNW;11;17%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;22;16;Mostly sunny;22;15;NNE;14;58%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;26;10;Partly sunny;25;11;NE;7;43%;35%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;17;8;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;SW;20;48%;4%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;5;Cloudy with a shower;11;7;NE;21;65%;84%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Hot;34;25;Hazy sun;29;20;SE;12;36%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this afternoon;25;15;Mostly sunny;23;14;WNW;12;59%;5%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy;2;-5;Cold, a p.m. shower;3;-4;N;24;46%;47%;7

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;15;8;Mostly cloudy;15;9;E;8;57%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;13;1;Partly sunny;13;8;SSE;10;52%;29%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;E;9;81%;82%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;5;-2;A shower in places;7;1;WSW;14;78%;60%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;8;-2;Chilly with some sun;10;1;SSW;10;52%;25%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;16;13;Rain and drizzle;13;8;SSE;29;67%;61%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, low humidity;37;26;A t-storm around;36;26;SW;11;48%;66%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;11;A stray thunderstorm;22;10;NNW;9;53%;45%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather