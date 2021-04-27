Alexa
Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/27 00:32
Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February, 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Updated : 2021-04-27 22:13 GMT+08:00

