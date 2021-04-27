Alexa
Coach leaves Brazil's Santos 2 months into 3-year contract

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 00:45
Coach Ariel Holan of Brazil's Santos looks on during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Argentina's San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tues...

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian club Santos and coach Ariel Holan parted ways on Monday, only two months into a three-year contract.

The runner-up of the latest Copa Libertadores was struggling in local championships under the 60-year-old Holan.

The 60-year-old Holan decided to leave after angry fans let off fireworks in front of his apartment late Sunday, hours after Santos lost to Corinthians 2-0, club president Andres Rueda said in a news conference. Rueda said they agreed he should go.

The coach did not comment.

Holan finished his brief stint leading Santos to five losses, four wins and three draws.

Holan won the 2017 Copa Sudamericana with Argentina's Independiente. He also won last year's Chile first division with Universidad Catolica.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

