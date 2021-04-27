Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Winnipeg's Ehlers out for rest of regular season

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 01:21
Winnipeg's Ehlers out for rest of regular season

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice says forward Nikolaj Ehlers is out for the remainder of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

Maurice said Ehlers suffered the injury in the Jets’ 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The Winnipeg coach said he couldn’t tell exactly when Ehlers was hurt as he was involved in a number of hits during the game. Ehlers did go to the Jets’ locker room after a third-period collision with Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin, but he returned to finish the game.

Maurice said he is “confident” Ehlers will be back for the postseason.

Losing Ehlers, who has 21 goals and 25 assists in 47 games this season, comes as the Jets are fighting to solidify a top spot in the North Division ahead of the postseason.

Winnipeg entered Monday’s game against visiting Edmonton in second place in the North, one point ahead of the Oilers and eight points back of the division-leading Maple Leafs.

Winnipeg has played two more games than Edmonton and one fewer game than Toronto.

The Jets have nine games remaining this season, including two against the Oilers and one against the Maple Leafs.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-27 20:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait