Mother, son killed by bulls in Germany

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 23:04
BERLIN (AP) — Police say an 81-year-old woman and her 56-year-old son are believed to have been killed by bulls at their farm in western Germany.

Southern Hesse police said officers were alerted Monday morning that two bulls were on the loose in the town of Lorsch, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Frankfurt.

While one bull was caught before police arrived, the second had to be shot by a hunter because it kept breaking out of makeshift barriers.

Officers then went to the farm where the bulls were registered and found two people dead in one of the barns.

Police said the mother and son, who ran the farm, “appear to have fallen victim to the bulls before they escaped.”

