Turks demonstrate against Biden's Armenian genocide decision

Supporters of the Turkey Youth Union are seen through a Turkish flag during a protest against U.S. President Joe Biden's statement, outside the U.S. c... Supporters of the Turkey Youth Union are seen through a Turkish flag during a protest against U.S. President Joe Biden's statement, outside the U.S. consulate, in Istanbul, Monday, April 26, 2021. On Saturday Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide. The statement was carefully crafted to say the deportations, massacres and death marches took place in the Ottoman Empire. Turkey rejects the use of the word, saying both Turks and Armenians were killed in the World War I-era fighting, and has called for a joint history commission to investigate. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)