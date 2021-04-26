Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 22:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Pittsburgh 49 32 14 3 67 169 135 20-3-2 12-11-1 8-1-1
Washington 48 31 13 4 66 170 144 14-6-2 17-7-2 6-4-0
N.Y. Islanders 48 29 14 5 63 136 113 19-3-3 10-11-2 5-4-1
Boston 47 27 14 6 60 136 118 14-6-3 13-8-3 6-4-0
N.Y. Rangers 49 25 18 6 56 164 131 13-8-3 12-10-3 7-2-1
Philadelphia 48 22 19 7 51 136 171 10-10-4 12-9-3 4-4-2
New Jersey 48 14 27 7 35 121 170 4-17-3 10-10-4 0-9-1
Buffalo 49 13 29 7 33 121 171 6-16-4 7-13-3 4-5-1
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Carolina 47 31 10 6 68 153 114 16-3-4 15-7-2 6-1-3
Florida 49 31 13 5 67 158 133 17-5-3 14-8-2 5-4-1
Tampa Bay 48 32 14 2 66 160 125 19-6-0 13-8-2 6-4-0
Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138 14-9-0 12-12-2 6-3-1
Dallas 47 20 15 12 52 135 121 12-6-8 8-9-4 7-1-2
Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151 12-9-2 10-12-3 5-5-0
Detroit 50 17 25 8 42 115 158 11-10-5 6-15-3 4-3-3
Columbus 50 15 25 10 40 121 170 8-8-7 7-17-3 1-7-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103 18-4-2 16-7-0 9-1-0
x-Colorado 45 31 10 4 66 161 108 18-4-2 13-6-2 8-2-0
x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123 17-4-0 14-9-3 8-1-1
Arizona 48 21 22 5 47 128 150 11-10-3 10-12-2 3-7-0
St. Louis 45 20 19 6 46 131 142 8-11-4 12-8-2 4-6-0
San Jose 47 18 24 5 41 125 163 8-11-2 10-13-3 1-8-1
Los Angeles 45 17 22 6 40 120 136 8-11-4 9-11-2 3-7-0
Anaheim 48 14 27 7 35 105 156 5-17-4 9-10-3 3-6-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130 14-7-3 16-6-2 5-3-2
Winnipeg 47 27 17 3 57 148 129 11-9-2 16-8-1 5-4-1
Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 14-9-0 13-7-2 6-3-1
Montreal 46 20 17 9 49 134 135 10-10-2 10-7-7 3-7-0
Calgary 47 21 23 3 45 127 137 12-10-1 9-13-2 5-5-0
Vancouver 41 19 19 3 41 113 130 12-10-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Ottawa 48 17 27 4 38 131 170 9-10-4 8-17-0 4-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 1, Boston 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 3

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 3, OT

Monday's Games

Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-27 20:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait