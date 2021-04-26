Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1
New England 1 0 1 4 3 2
New York City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2
Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2
Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4
Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7
New York 0 2 0 0 3 5
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4
Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 3 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 4 3 2
Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2
San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3
Real Salt Lake 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3
Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2
Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3
FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3
Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, April 18

LA Galaxy 3, Miami 2

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Vancouver 1, Portland 0

Friday, April 23

Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Saturday, April 24

New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2, Nashville 2, tie

Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1

Seattle 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Minnesota 1

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

New England 1, D.C. United 0

Atlanta 3, Chicago 1

Austin 3, Colorado 1

Portland 2, Houston 1

Sunday, April 25

LA Galaxy 3, New York 2

Saturday, May 1

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 7

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-27 18:24 GMT+08:00

