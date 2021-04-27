Alexa
Taiwan High Speed Rail expects brisk sales of special 'pop-up' deals

Deals will only last one week: April 27-May 3

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/27 18:02
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) is expecting brisk sales of its special offers that include tickets, free car rentals, or free hotel accommodations hammered out with business partners.

THSRC held a press conference on Tuesday (April 27) to announce the special “pop-up” deals, which will only last one week — from Tuesday to May 3. The special deals can be used by individual travelers, including solo travelers, CNA reported.

THSRC Business Senior Vice President Johnson Sun (孫鴻文) said last year’s sales that resulted from pop-up deals exceeded expectations by seven-fold. He anticipated even greater performance this year, as the deals are more favorable.

Sun said the passenger volume dropped dramatically last year due to the pandemic but has picked up in 2021. Monthly passenger volumes reached 4.66 million and 4.45 million in January and February, close to the monthly average of 5 million pre-pandemic. March looked even better, with 5.16 million, he added.

For more details about the pop-up deals, please refer to this site.
