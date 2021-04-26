All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 49 32 14 3 67 169 135 Washington 48 31 13 4 66 170 144 N.Y. Islanders 48 29 14 5 63 136 113 Boston 47 27 14 6 60 136 118 N.Y. Rangers 49 25 18 6 56 164 131 Philadelphia 48 22 19 7 51 136 171 New Jersey 48 14 27 7 35 121 170 Buffalo 49 13 29 7 33 121 171

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 47 31 10 6 68 153 114 Florida 49 31 13 5 67 158 133 Tampa Bay 48 32 14 2 66 160 125 Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138 Dallas 47 20 15 12 52 135 121 Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151 Detroit 50 17 25 8 42 115 158 Columbus 50 15 25 10 40 121 170

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103 x-Colorado 45 31 10 4 66 161 108 x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123 Arizona 48 21 22 5 47 128 150 St. Louis 45 20 19 6 46 131 142 San Jose 47 18 24 5 41 125 163 Los Angeles 45 17 22 6 40 120 136 Anaheim 48 14 27 7 35 105 156

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130 Winnipeg 47 27 17 3 57 148 129 Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 Montreal 46 20 17 9 49 134 135 Calgary 47 21 23 3 45 127 137 Vancouver 41 19 19 3 41 113 130 Ottawa 48 17 27 4 38 131 170

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 1, Boston 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 3

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 3, OT

Monday's Games

Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.