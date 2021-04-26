Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 49 32 14 3 67 169 135
Washington 48 31 13 4 66 170 144
N.Y. Islanders 48 29 14 5 63 136 113
Boston 47 27 14 6 60 136 118
N.Y. Rangers 49 25 18 6 56 164 131
Philadelphia 48 22 19 7 51 136 171
New Jersey 48 14 27 7 35 121 170
Buffalo 49 13 29 7 33 121 171
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 47 31 10 6 68 153 114
Florida 49 31 13 5 67 158 133
Tampa Bay 48 32 14 2 66 160 125
Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138
Dallas 47 20 15 12 52 135 121
Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151
Detroit 50 17 25 8 42 115 158
Columbus 50 15 25 10 40 121 170
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103
x-Colorado 45 31 10 4 66 161 108
x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123
Arizona 48 21 22 5 47 128 150
St. Louis 45 20 19 6 46 131 142
San Jose 47 18 24 5 41 125 163
Los Angeles 45 17 22 6 40 120 136
Anaheim 48 14 27 7 35 105 156
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130
Winnipeg 47 27 17 3 57 148 129
Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125
Montreal 46 20 17 9 49 134 135
Calgary 47 21 23 3 45 127 137
Vancouver 41 19 19 3 41 113 130
Ottawa 48 17 27 4 38 131 170

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 1, Boston 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 3

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 3, OT

Monday's Games

Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-27 18:23 GMT+08:00

