Monday At MTTC Iphitos Munich Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay MUNICH (AP) _ Results Monday from BMW Open by FWU at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-1, 6-2.

John Millman (8), Australia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-0, 2-0, ret.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-5.