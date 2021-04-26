Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Augsburg fires coach Herrlich after run of poor results

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 20:52
Sebastian Andersson of Koln, left, and Reece Oxford of Augsburg clash during their German Bundesliga Soccer match at WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany, F...

Sebastian Andersson of Koln, left, and Reece Oxford of Augsburg clash during their German Bundesliga Soccer match at WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany, F...

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Augsburg fired coach Heiko Herrlich on Monday after a poor run of results left the team sliding toward the relegation zone.

Augsburg didn't win any of its last four games under Herrlich and is in 13th place in the 18-team league, four points above the relegation playoff place.

Herrlich's last game in charge was a 3-2 loss to Cologne.

Former Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl is back for a second spell at the club as Herrlich's replacement.

Weinzierl coached Augsburg from 2012-16. That included a fifth-place finish in 2015 which brought Augsburg's only qualification for a European competition.

Weinzierl hasn't coached since he was fired by Stuttgart in 2019 following a 6-0 loss to Augsburg. On May 7, Stuttgart will be Weinzierl's first opponent in his new job with Augsburg.

Herrlich was appointed in March 2020 but didn't coach a game for more than two months because the league was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. When it resumed, he missed one game after he admitted leaving the team's hotel “bubble” to buy toiletries.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-27 18:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait