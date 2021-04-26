Richardson and Zampa leave IPL due to personal reasons

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Australian cricketers Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have left the Indian Premier League due to personal reasons, the pair’s franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said in a statement on Monday.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support,” RCB said in a tweet.

Another Australian, fast bowler Andrew Tye who was with the Rajasthan Royals, left for home on Sunday to avoid risking being unable to return if borders in Australia are closed.

Two other cricketers — Englishman Liam Livingstone who was with Rajasthan and Ravichandran Ashwin with Delhi — have also left the IPL. Livingstone had cited “bubble fatigue” and Ashwin wanted to be with his family as India battles a deadly surge in coronavirus cases.

Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Finn Allen, AB de Villiers, Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Sams are the six foreign cricketers still with Bangalore, which won four out of its five games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports