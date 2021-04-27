Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan university switches to online learning amid COVID-19 concerns

Students from three schools attended event at Taipei Grand Mosque with COVID-19 cases

  225
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/27 17:25
(Facebook, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology photo)

(Facebook, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) on Tuesday (April 27) made the decision to switch all classes online until May 3, after 65 people from the school were found to have visited Taipei Grand Mosque on the same day as three COVID-19 cases.

The Central Epidemic Command Center said Friday that an Indonesian cargo pilot and two of his contacts, who had all tested positive for COVID-19, had attended an event at Taipei Grand Mosque on April 16 with 400 others, raising concerns about a domestic cluster. It was later confirmed that 65 students and faculty members from NTUST were at the same event, and they were asked to undergo quarantine.

Although none of the 65 people have shown COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive for the disease, NTUST said all classes will be delivered virtually until May 3 as a precaution. Instructors will also have the option to continue the measure until May 9, the school explained.

Meanwhile, 11 students and one faculty member from National Taiwan University, as well as three students from National Taiwan Normal University, were also found to have participated in the same Taipei Grand Mosque event on April 16. The schools said all these individuals have been moved to single rooms for quarantine and that none of them have displayed COVID-19 symptoms so far.
Taipei Grand Mosque
mosque
National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
NTUST
online learning
NTU
NTNU
pandemic
domestic infection
domestic case
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
2021/04/26 17:59
Chinese, Burmese workers test positive for COVID upon arrival in Taiwan
Chinese, Burmese workers test positive for COVID upon arrival in Taiwan
2021/04/26 17:11
Former Peru president contracts COVID despite China's Sinopharm vaccination
Former Peru president contracts COVID despite China's Sinopharm vaccination
2021/04/26 15:32
2 more pilots test positive for COVID in Taiwan, raising total to 8
2 more pilots test positive for COVID in Taiwan, raising total to 8
2021/04/26 14:41
Kuwaiti skips quarantine to run triathlon in Taiwan
Kuwaiti skips quarantine to run triathlon in Taiwan
2021/04/26 10:56

Updated : 2021-04-27 18:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait