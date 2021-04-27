Alexa
Taiwan survey expects property prices to keep rising despite government campaign

Survey respondents most bullish about stock market

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/27 17:11
Property prices are still expected to rise despite government-backed law amendments 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Government measures targeting real estate speculation are unlikely to register much impact as consumers still expect property prices to rise, according to an economic study released Tuesday (April 27).

Under amendments to the Income Tax Act scheduled to go into effect July 1, a tax of 45 percent will be paid on gains from the sale of property within two years of purchase and 35 percent for the period from two to five years. Foreign citizens and businesses will have to pay a tax rate of 35 percent for gains made after two years.

However, National Central University’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development saw the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) rise by 0.76 points to 77.28 points for April, with interest in buying property only dropping by 0.35 percent. The limited decline showed most people still saw housing prices rise, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The CCI figure for April was the highest in 13 months, with the 2,852 survey respondents the most optimistic about the stock market. Even though the market index had already crossed the 17,000-mark, investors were confident about Taiwan’s economic performance during the months ahead fueling a further rise.

As to the real estate market, high levels of confidence were translated into homeowners holding on to their properties, causing a shortage of supply that would result in more price hikes, the university survey said.
real estate
real estate market
property
speculation
National Central University
Taiwan

