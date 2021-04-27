Taiwan’s Medical Equipment Management Act to include rules for repair work

Taiwan's Medical Equipment Management Act to take effect May 1 Taiwan's Medical Equipment Management Act to take effect May 1 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Medical Equipment Management Act scheduled to go into effect May 1 will also include stipulations about the repair of the devices, reports said Tuesday (April 27).

Companies involved in fixing faulty medical equipment will have to appoint technical experts, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, taking faulty machinery apart and replacing parts will be covered by the new law, but not the delivery of the item to the original manufacturer nor helping the customer find an alternative product.

Manufacturers, importers, and repairers of health equipment also need to employ at least one technical expert each and register them with the local authorities, the new law stipulated, with any changes to be registered within 30 days.