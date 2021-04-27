Alexa
LINE Taiwan moves to new office as business expands

Messaging app giant has 90% penetration rate in Taiwan

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/27 15:43
New office of LINE Taiwan (LINE Taiwan video screenshot)

New office of LINE Taiwan (LINE Taiwan video screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — LINE Taiwan announced on Tuesday (April 27) that the company has moved to a new office after having established a significant presence in the country for a decade.

Located in the Neihu Technology Park in Taipei, the new office is a seven-story building with a total floor area of 9,917 square meters. The office is touted as the largest among overseas branches for the Japanese messaging application giant.

The office will feature a four-meter high, giant installation of the iconic LINE character Brown on the lobby floor, which was completely made by local craftsmen. The relocation reflects LINE Taiwan’s ambitions to expand its businesses, including into fintech and co-creation areas, wrote CNA.

With graduation season approaching, LINE Taiwan has launched a recruitment drive to attract software engineers and talent in other fields. The is part of the firm’s plans to localize artificial intelligence (AI) applications and develop LINE Clova intelligent personal assistant services.

According to Marco Chen (陳鴻嘉), technical director at LINE Taiwan, the corporation will focus on e-commerce, localization, fintech, and public services. LINE commands a dominant role in Taiwan’s messaging market, which has a penetration rate of 90 percent, reported Business Next.

Meanwhile, the company will continue the approach of incubating interns and allowing them to be involved in product development, marketing, and survey work. It has held meetup events in March and April at National Taiwan University and National Tsing Hua University — the cradles of the country’s programming talent.
LINE
LINE Taiwan
messaging app
Brown
LINE Clova
AI

Updated : 2021-04-27 16:15 GMT+08:00

