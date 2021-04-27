Alexa
Taiwan continues push to localize supply chains

TSMC expected to keep 3 nm, 2 nm processes in country

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/27 15:38
Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin

Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the success of its 5 nanometer process, Taiwan is planning on keeping the technology required for the more sophisticated 3 nm and 2 nm processes in the country as well.

As the government continues its push to localize supply chains, Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said Tuesday (April 27) that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is maintaining its lead in 5 nm process node manufacturing ahead of its global competitors, including Samsung. He said the company will start mass production of 3 nm chips next year and that it is working on the more advanced 2 nm nodes in the meantime.

Shen said the government is aiming to localize supply chains to increase the competitiveness of Taiwan's semiconductor industry. Under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the chip manufacturing capacity in the country is almost fully booked, he noted.

Shen pointed out that Taiwan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth will likely accelerate to 4.64 percent this year from 3.1 percent in 2020. Meanwhile, shares in Taiwan have also surged past the critical 17,000 mark, with export orders received by Taiwanese companies in March hitting an all-time high, he added.

According to an earlier statement, TSMC said it is seeking to boost its procurement of raw materials from domestic suppliers to 64 percent by 2030, 40 percent for backend equipment, and 60 percent for components.
