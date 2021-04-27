Wife of Indonesian pilot becomes Taiwan's latest local COVID case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (April 27) announced one new local case of COVID-19 who is tied to the air cargo pilot cluster.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) announced one local case of COVID-19. The latest local case is the wife of an Indonesian cargo pilot in his 40s who had flown to Australia on April 20 and is living in the same home as their teenage son, case No. 1,090.

Chou said that case No. 1,111 is an Indonesian woman in her 40s with no recent history of going abroad. Because she was listed as a contact of the pilot, she began home isolation on April 21.

A test for the coronavirus taken that day came back negative. However, on April 26, she began to experience a dry throat, body pain, dizziness, bitter taste, nausea, and insomnia.

The health department arranged for her to undergo a coronavirus test, and she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27, with a Ct value of 22. The health department has listed one household contact in her case who has been told to extend their quarantine to May 10.

Three other contacts have been identified as drivers of epidemic prevention taxis. Since both case No. 1,111 and the drivers wore masks during the transits, the contacts have only been asked to begin self-health monitoring.

The China Airlines air cargo pilot cluster infection has now reached 11 people, including eight pilots currently in Taiwan, the Indonesian pilot, and his two relatives.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 204,833 COVID-19 tests, with 202,612 coming back negative. Out of the 1,110 officially confirmed cases, 984 were imported, 79 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

One person (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. The status of one recent case has yet to be determined, and eight cases are currently under investigation.

Up until now, 12 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country, while 1,050 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 48 patients still undergoing treatment.