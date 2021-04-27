Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Wife of Indonesian pilot becomes Taiwan's latest local COVID case

COVID-positive woman is wife of Indonesian air cargo pilot and mother of case No. 1,090

  438
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/27 14:48
Chou Jih-haw. (CDC photo)

Chou Jih-haw. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (April 27) announced one new local case of COVID-19 who is tied to the air cargo pilot cluster.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) announced one local case of COVID-19. The latest local case is the wife of an Indonesian cargo pilot in his 40s who had flown to Australia on April 20 and is living in the same home as their teenage son, case No. 1,090.

Chou said that case No. 1,111 is an Indonesian woman in her 40s with no recent history of going abroad. Because she was listed as a contact of the pilot, she began home isolation on April 21.

A test for the coronavirus taken that day came back negative. However, on April 26, she began to experience a dry throat, body pain, dizziness, bitter taste, nausea, and insomnia.

The health department arranged for her to undergo a coronavirus test, and she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27, with a Ct value of 22. The health department has listed one household contact in her case who has been told to extend their quarantine to May 10.

Three other contacts have been identified as drivers of epidemic prevention taxis. Since both case No. 1,111 and the drivers wore masks during the transits, the contacts have only been asked to begin self-health monitoring.

The China Airlines air cargo pilot cluster infection has now reached 11 people, including eight pilots currently in Taiwan, the Indonesian pilot, and his two relatives.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 204,833 COVID-19 tests, with 202,612 coming back negative. Out of the 1,110 officially confirmed cases, 984 were imported, 79 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

One person (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. The status of one recent case has yet to be determined, and eight cases are currently under investigation.

Up until now, 12 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country, while 1,050 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 48 patients still undergoing treatment.
coronavirus infections
coronavirus cases
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
COVID cases
COVID infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese, Burmese workers test positive for COVID upon arrival in Taiwan
Chinese, Burmese workers test positive for COVID upon arrival in Taiwan
2021/04/26 17:11
2 more pilots test positive for COVID in Taiwan, raising total to 8
2 more pilots test positive for COVID in Taiwan, raising total to 8
2021/04/26 14:41
4 China Airlines cargo pilots test positive for COVID in 1 week
4 China Airlines cargo pilots test positive for COVID in 1 week
2021/04/23 17:20
Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases from Belgium, India
Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases from Belgium, India
2021/04/23 16:43
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
2021/04/23 15:43

Updated : 2021-04-27 16:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait