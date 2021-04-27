Japan’s Diplomacy Bluebook backs Taiwan’s WHA campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan describes Taiwan as an important “partner and friend” in the latest edition of its annual Diplomatic Bluebook, also backing the nation's campaign to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA), reports said Tuesday (April 27).

The foreign policy paper, presented to Japan’s Cabinet by Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, focuses on China’s military modernization and on its unilateral actions that threaten to change the status quo in East Asia, CNA reported.

Japan said it would cooperate with more countries to promote the concepts of freedom of navigation and rule of law in the region. Tokyo already works closely with the United States, Australia, and India under a framework known as the Quad.

The Bluebook also noted Taiwan’s relatively successful fight against the pandemic, saying there should be no blank spaces on the world map when such a dangerous epidemic was concerned. All areas should be able to share vital information in a free, transparent, and rapid manner, Japan said, emphasizing its support for Taiwan’s campaign to attend the WHA as an observer.

Regarding China's increasing aggression, the report also mentioned the communist country’s new coast guard law, human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, and the crackdown on democracy campaigners in Hong Kong, The Mainichi reported.