Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan’s Diplomacy Bluebook backs Taiwan’s WHA campaign

Foreign policy paper focuses on threats from China

  287
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/27 14:16
Archived photo of Japanese destroyers 

Archived photo of Japanese destroyers  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan describes Taiwan as an important “partner and friend” in the latest edition of its annual Diplomatic Bluebook, also backing the nation's campaign to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA), reports said Tuesday (April 27).

The foreign policy paper, presented to Japan’s Cabinet by Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, focuses on China’s military modernization and on its unilateral actions that threaten to change the status quo in East Asia, CNA reported.

Japan said it would cooperate with more countries to promote the concepts of freedom of navigation and rule of law in the region. Tokyo already works closely with the United States, Australia, and India under a framework known as the Quad.

The Bluebook also noted Taiwan’s relatively successful fight against the pandemic, saying there should be no blank spaces on the world map when such a dangerous epidemic was concerned. All areas should be able to share vital information in a free, transparent, and rapid manner, Japan said, emphasizing its support for Taiwan’s campaign to attend the WHA as an observer.

Regarding China's increasing aggression, the report also mentioned the communist country’s new coast guard law, human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, and the crackdown on democracy campaigners in Hong Kong, The Mainichi reported.
Taiwan-Japan relations
Diplomacy Bluebook
Motegi Toshimitsu
Chinese military threat
World Health Assembly
WHA

RELATED ARTICLES

WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
2021/04/21 11:12
Envoy to Italy highlights Taiwan's COVID successes in interview with Italian newspaper
Envoy to Italy highlights Taiwan's COVID successes in interview with Italian newspaper
2021/04/19 13:06
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
2021/04/17 16:37
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
2021/04/17 14:13
Japan’s transportation minister offers aid to Taiwan following train derailment
Japan’s transportation minister offers aid to Taiwan following train derailment
2021/04/06 16:13

Updated : 2021-04-27 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait