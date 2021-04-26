Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan's ruling party loses 3 key elections in blow to Suga

By MARI YAMAGUCHI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/26 12:56
Japan's ruling party loses 3 key elections in blow to Suga

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s ruling party lost all three parliamentary by-elections held Sunday, loosening Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s grip on power ahead of national elections later this year.

Suga said he takes seriously the results that are seen as reflecting voter discontent with his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as scandals involving his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

“I humbly accept the election results as the judgement by the people,” Suga told reporters Monday. (asterisk)We will further examine the results and correct what needs to be corrected."

The votes to fill vacant seats — one in the lower, more powerful, house and two in the the upper house — were the first significant elections since Suga took office in mid-September. Two of the seats were left by ruling party lawmakers who resigned over money-for-favors scandals, and the third had been held by a main opposition lawmaker who died of COVID-19.

The by-elections were considered a major litmus test for Suga, who must call national polls before the Oct. 21 end of the four-year term for the lower house. His term as prime minister also ends on Sept. 30.

Suga had enjoyed high support ratings of around 70% when he replaced Shinzo Abe, who resigned as prime minister because of health reasons after becoming Japan’s longest-serving leader.

But Suga has seen his popularity plunge over a series of money-for-favors scandals by his party lawmakers and criticisms over his handling of pandemic measures and slow progress on vaccinations. Suga has also faced criticisms for pushing for the Olympics amid the pandemic uncertainty.

The seats from Hokkaido, Nagano and Hiroshima were won by candidates backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

“Voters made a severe verdict on the Suga Cabinet,” said the CDPJ secretary general secretary general Tetsuro Fukuyama. “Voters have become increasingly discontent with scandals of politics and money, and slow responses to the coronavirus."

A leadership change, however, is unlikely since opposition parties are not quite seen as a responsible, viable alternative.

Updated : 2021-04-27 13:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead