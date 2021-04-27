Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Spain: 17 migrants found dead off Canary Islands

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/27 00:04
Migrant crossings to the Canary Islands are surging despite the dangerous crossing

Migrant crossings to the Canary Islands are surging despite the dangerous crossing

Spain's coast guard has found 17 dead migrants on a boat off the Canary Islands, the country's local emergency services announced on Monday.

Three survivors, two men and one woman, were transferred by military helicopter to a hospital on Tenerife.

"The three had hypothermia but were otherwise in good shape," a spokeswoman for Spain's local emergency services said.

The boat was first spotted by an Air Force plane, about 265 nautical miles from El Hierro.

A spokeswoman from Spain's maritime rescue service said that all migrants on the boat were sub-Saharan Africans. It wasn't immediately clear where the migrants had come from.

Migrant arrivals in the Canary Islands increasing

The number of migrants crossing the Atlantic from Africa to the Canary Islands is rising, despite the dangers involved.

About 3,400 people arrived in the Canary Islands from January 1 to March 31.

This incident follows another one south of El Hierro earlier this month. Four people were found dead in a makeshift boat with 23 migrants on board.

On Sunday, 100 migrants tried to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.

am/rt (Reuters, AP)

Updated : 2021-04-27 13:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead