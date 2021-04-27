Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan

NT$10 million Lamborghini Urus was only 8 months old

  1016
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/27 12:19
Lamborghini bursts into flames. (NCDR social media group photo)

Lamborghini bursts into flames. (NCDR social media group photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced Tuesday morning (April 27) showing a NT$9.99 million (US$358,000) Lamborghini suddenly burst into flames.

At 7:30 a.m. at the 214.6-kilometer mark of National Freeway 1, a black Lamborghini Urus suddenly caught fire, prompting its driver to pull over to the shoulder, reported Newtalk. The driver leaped out, and the vehicle was soon engulfed in a ball of flames.

A tow truck driver who spotted the blaze tried unsuccessfully to use a fire extinguisher to put it out. Within minutes, the car was reduced to a pile of molten metal and plastic.

The 29-year-old owner of the car, surnamed Chang (張), was identified as the second-generation owner of a publicly listed company based in Changhua, reported SET News. He said the car was only eight months old and that he had no idea why it had suddenly combusted.

According to an initial investigation by the Changhua County Fire Department, it appears that some sort of short circuit occurred in the right rear of the vehicle, causing a fire that ultimately spread to the fuel tank.

The Urus is the Italian luxury carmaker's first SUV. It is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which has a maximum power output of 650 PS (641 horsepower). It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km per hour in only 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kph.

Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)

Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)

Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
(Reader photo)

Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
(Facebook, 彰化踢爆網 photo)

Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
(Reader photo)

Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
(Changhua Fire Department photo)

Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
(Changhua Fire Department photo)

Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Remnants of Lamborghini being towed away. (NCDR social media group photo)
Lamborghini
SUV
fire
blaze
luxury cars
supercar

RELATED ARTICLES

Parents whose kids died in central Taiwan fire investigated for criminal responsibility
Parents whose kids died in central Taiwan fire investigated for criminal responsibility
2021/04/20 22:26
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
2021/04/19 18:00
Firefighters put out bungalow fire in Taiwan's Tainan
Firefighters put out bungalow fire in Taiwan's Tainan
2021/04/08 18:38
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
2021/04/04 22:07
Video shows firefighters battle forest fire on Alishan
Video shows firefighters battle forest fire on Alishan
2021/03/19 18:05

Updated : 2021-04-27 13:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead