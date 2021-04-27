Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced Tuesday morning (April 27) showing a NT$9.99 million (US$358,000) Lamborghini suddenly burst into flames.

At 7:30 a.m. at the 214.6-kilometer mark of National Freeway 1, a black Lamborghini Urus suddenly caught fire, prompting its driver to pull over to the shoulder, reported Newtalk. The driver leaped out, and the vehicle was soon engulfed in a ball of flames.

A tow truck driver who spotted the blaze tried unsuccessfully to use a fire extinguisher to put it out. Within minutes, the car was reduced to a pile of molten metal and plastic.

The 29-year-old owner of the car, surnamed Chang (張), was identified as the second-generation owner of a publicly listed company based in Changhua, reported SET News. He said the car was only eight months old and that he had no idea why it had suddenly combusted.

According to an initial investigation by the Changhua County Fire Department, it appears that some sort of short circuit occurred in the right rear of the vehicle, causing a fire that ultimately spread to the fuel tank.

The Urus is the Italian luxury carmaker's first SUV. It is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which has a maximum power output of 650 PS (641 horsepower). It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km per hour in only 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kph.



