Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/27 10:42
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore's transportation chief confirmed Monday (April 26) that the city-state's government has submitted a proposal to Taiwan to launch a travel bubble between the two nations.

Speaking at a press conference, Transportation Minister Ong Ye Kung (王乙康) announced that the Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble will officially begin on May 26. He said this would be Singapore's first resumption of travel ties with another city.

Moving forward, he said there are several "natural partners" that Singapore would like to initiate bilateral travel with, including Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, China, and Taiwan. He remarked that travelers from these countries can already enjoy quarantine-free visits to Singapore and that the risk of opening travel ties with them is low.

As far as Taiwan is concerned, Ong said Taiwanese officials are studying the travel bubble proposal and that a consensus can hopefully be reached soon. He added that Singapore has also asked Taiwan to mutually recognize vaccination certificates.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded that it will continue to monitor the pandemic situation in Singapore and evaluate the likelihood of setting up a travel bubble. It promised to announce relevant information once a concrete plan is drawn up.
Updated : 2021-04-27 11:31 GMT+08:00

