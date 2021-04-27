Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The lights went out for good Monday (April 26) at IKEA's Dunhua North Road branch in Taipei, the longest-standing IKEA store in Taiwan.

In a flag-lowering ceremony, staff, VIP customers, and the general public bid farewell to the furniture shop that has accompanied them since 1998. While he acknowledged that the branch has created memories for many Taipei residents, Group Director IKEA Martin Lindstrom said he believes the new store in Neihu will provide customers with a more diverse shopping experience, wrote CNA.

Nancy Wu (吳語涵), communications manager at IKEA Taiwan, said the Neihu branch, which opens Wednesday (April 28), covers 20,496 square meters and boasts a 430-seat restaurant and 540-space parking lot. She added that this, along with the store's location at a mall hub, allows for convenient shopping to satisfy customers’ needs, from furnishings to food.

Wu stated that IKEA is optimistic about the prospects of the Taiwanese market and has plans to open various kinds of stores, including the iconic blue stores with a yellow logo, pick-up points, pop-up shops, and stores in downtown areas.

The Swedish furniture and home accessories giant has been adjusting its operations in Taiwan in recent years. Last year, it shuttered an outlet in Taoyuan after 15 years of operations, and this is to be replaced by a new flagship branch by that city's Taiwan High Speed Rail station.







IKEA Dunhua North Road branch closes. (CNA photos)