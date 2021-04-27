Aspiri Financial Services To Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Expanding Connectus' Australian Footprint

NEW YORK, NY - EQS Newswire - 27 April 2021 - Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus") has entered into a definitive agreement under which the Aspiri Financial Services Group ("Aspiri") will join Connectus. This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.





Aspiri is a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Newstead, Queensland. Founded in 2004 by Gavin Kelly, Aspiri serves high net worth individuals in Queensland and throughout Australia by providing personalized advice, discretionary investment management, superannuation services, estate planning and insurance advice. The firm leverages digital tools and tailored processes to deliver customized, holistic advice and a differentiated client experience.





"In Connectus, we have found a partner that understands our business and is aligned with our customized approach to serving clients," said Gavin Kelly, Founder and Director of Aspiri. "The partnership with Connectus and Focus is the next step in our continued evolution to expand our value proposition. We are excited to join a collaborative community through which we will gain access to additional resources to accelerate growth and support the firm's long-term succession plan."





"We are excited to welcome Aspiri as the fourth firm to join Connectus since its initial expansion into Australia late last year," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "The addition of Aspiri is further evidence of Connectus' continued strong momentum in Australia and will also increase its footprint in the broader Brisbane market. Through Aspiri, Connectus will gain complementary capabilities in investment management and the delivery of highly personalized client service, further strengthening the synergistic benefits of the consortium to its advisors. Australia is an important strategic market for Focus, and Connectus is a natural extension of our growing presence there."





About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.



About Connectus

Connectus is a Focus partner firm with an innovative model for client-centric financial advisers who deliver comprehensive wealth management advice. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue managing their client relationships and maintaining their boutique cultures while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared services. As a consortium, Connectus offers integrated technology, investment support and centralized services, including compliance, accounting and talent management. Connectus also provides marketing capabilities to support business expansion through robust lead generation and organic growth programs. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mind-set of its advisers.





Through Focus, Connectus advisers gain a strategic growth partner with specialized capabilities. They benefit from Focus' global scale and extensive network of partner firms, continuity planning expertise and client solutions. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth. For more information, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.





Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.