University of London offering Taiwan Studies scholarships

School of Oriental and African Studies operates UK's only postgraduate program devoted to Taiwan Studies

  334
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/27 11:28
SOAS Library (Facebook, SOAS Library photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), which boasts the only postgraduate degree devoted to Taiwan Studies in the U.K., has announced that for the first time, it will offer six scholarships in the coming academic year.

The scholarships, valued at £5,000 (US$6,935) in waived fees, will benefit postgraduate students involved in Taiwan Studies. The opportunity is open to both part- and full-time students from around the world.

“Over the last two decades SOAS University of London has become the world's leading provider of Taiwan Studies teaching courses,” the school wrote on its website. “We offer the widest range of postgraduate and undergraduate modules on Taiwan of any university in Europe or North America.”

The school has been developing its Taiwan focus for two decades.

The postgraduate degree in Taiwan Studies was the first of its kind to be offered in English and in the English-speaking world. Using an interdisciplinary approach, it includes courses on politics, film, economics, society, culture, and language.

Applications must be submitted by June 30, 2021. Click here for more information.
SOAS
University of London
Taiwan Studies
master's degree
MA
scholarship

Updated : 2021-04-27 13:58 GMT+08:00

