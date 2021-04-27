Taiwan’s NCKU takes three COVID measures to ensure safety of sporting event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kong University (NCKU) will implement three measures to ensure an infection-free National Intercollegiate Athletic Games (NIAG) hosted by the university from May 14–18, according to a NCKU press release.

NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) said the university will integrate resources from both inside and outside the school to protect the safety of the national athletic meet.

During a press conference in March, Su demonstrated a facial recognition system with human temperature detection developed by Kneron Inc., which will be deployed in the NIAG.

The three measures include a requirement for participating athletes to complete an online inquiry developed by NCKU Hospital called a TOCC (travel history, occupation, contact history, and cluster); Kneron’s facial recognition with human temperature detection system; and prepaid cards for every athlete so they can make digital payments instead of using cash.

The TOCC inquiry will enable the school to take stock of athletes’ physical conditions before the games take place.

NCKU track and field athlete Chen Min-hui (鄭民輝) said the school’s efforts to conduct the sporting event according to international standards in epidemic prevention will please athletes.



(NCKU videos)