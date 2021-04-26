Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Russia suspends activities of Alexei Navalny's campaign groups

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/26 09:01

A Russian court ordered on Monday that all regional Anti-Corruption Foundation campaign groups, linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, cease their activities, a lawyer for the group said.

The court decision follows a request by prosecutors to label Navalny's network of groups as "extremist."

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov said that the ruling forbids the foundation from publishing anything online, taking part in elections and organizing protests.

The Moscow City Court confirmed that the activities of the regional network were suspended. However, it said a final court ruling on whether to definitively class the group as extremist was still due.

Germany has condemned the move to suspend the foundation's activities.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said "using the instruments of fighting terror against politically undesirable opinions is in no way compatible with the principles of the rule of law."

Contentious imprisonment

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, is currently being held at a prison camp northeast of Moscow.

Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had been convalescing for five months after being poisoned by a nerve agent. He blames the poisoning on the Kremlin, but government officials have denied responsibility.

He was sentenced to imprisonment at the penal camp in early February for violating parole requirements related to an earlier suspended sentence over 2014 embezzlement charges. He could not meet the terms of the sentence, under which he was meant to show up for regular appointments with the Russian prison service, because of his stay in Germany.

He says the embezzlement charges were politically motivated.

The opposition politician ended a three-week hunger strike last week after doctors warned him that continuing it would be life-threatening.

Why could the foundation be designated 'extremist'?

Prosecutors on Friday said the foundation was "engaged in creating conditions for the destabilization of the social and sociopolitical situation."

They accused the network of attempting to change "the foundations of the constitutional order" and called its activities "undesirable."

There are currently 33 organizations listed as being extremist in Russia. They include "Islamic State," Al-Qaida and the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Their activities are banned in Russia and participation in them can result in long prison terms.

tj,ab/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-04-26 20:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI