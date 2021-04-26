Alexa
Architect arrested for firing bullet at stranger's cat in Taipei

Man shows no remorse after arrest, claims he shot animals for leisure

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/26 17:23
Pet cat in Taipei injured by lead bullet (Facebook, CrazyCat club photo)

Pet cat in Taipei injured by lead bullet (Facebook, CrazyCat club photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese architect has confessed to firing two shots at a stranger's cat in Taipei on Saturday (April 24), but showed no remorse whatsoever after the arrest.

In a post on Facebook, a netizen said her friend's cat was shot in the head by a lead bullet while resting on a balcony near Jingmei MRT Station around 6 p.m. Saturday. She said two shots were fired but the first one appeared to miss the target.

The cat tumbled to the ground and started coughing up blood after being hit. It was immediately taken to the vet for treatment, according to the netizen.

She said police had launched an investigation after learning about the incident. During a media interview on Monday, the Taipei City Police Department said a 29-year-old architect, surnamed Wu (吳), had been identified as the suspect in the case.

The man admitted to shooting the cat and a few birds in a park while passing by the area on Saturday but he said in the interview it was just for recreation.

The police took a riot gun, 59 gas cylinders (18 used), 237 lead bullets, and 50 aluminum bullets from Wu's residence. Noting that the cat would partially lose its sense of smell after being shot, they said Wu would be charged with violations of the Animal Protection Act and the Controlling Guns, Ammunition, and Knives Act.

Lead bullet taken out of the right nasal cavity of injured cat. (Facebook, CrazyCat club photo)

Weapons seized at Wu's residence. (Taipei City Police Department photo)
