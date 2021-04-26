Chinese, Burmese workers test positive for COVID upon arrival in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April 26) announced two imported coronavirus cases and two new cases from the China Airlines cargo pilot cluster.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced all four cases at a press conference on Monday. The imported cases include fishery workers who arrived on a ship from the Philippines.

According to Chen, case No. 1,103 is a Burmese man in his 40, while case No. 1,104 is a Chinese man in his 40s. Both of the men were aboard the same ship that had sailed to Taiwan from the Philippines.

Chen stated the ship has made multiple voyages to and from Japan and the Philippines since January. Case No. 1,103 boarded the ship in Japan in January.

On April 22, he developed a fever, muscle pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Case No. 1,104 boarded the ship in Japan in March and developed a fever and cough on April 23.

Since the onset of symptoms, the two men have been isolated in separate cabins from the rest of the crew. When the ship docked at a port of entry in Taiwan on April 24, the health department arranged for the men to be tested for coronavirus.

On April 26, both men were diagnosed with COVID-19, with case No. 1,103 having a Ct value of 25, and case No. 1,103 having a Ct value of 18.

The two men have been placed in hospital isolation wards. The health department has identified a total of 63 contacts in their cases.

Of these contacts, 17 are crew members on the same ship and have all been tested for the coronavirus. Among the remaining 46 contacts, one has been told to enter home isolation, while the rest have been asked to undergo self-health monitoring.