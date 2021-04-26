Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Lack of appreciation a factor in Taiwan's nursing shortage woes

Country enjoys reputation for medical services but is experiencing lack of nurses

  167
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/26 16:01
Nurse using laptop while working on medical reports (Getty Images)

Nurse using laptop while working on medical reports (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nurses are calling for improved working conditions to tackle the shortage of nursing staff, at the same time as Taiwan's health service is being praised around the world.

The National Health Research Institute (NHRI) held a press conference on Monday (April 26) in which it pointed out the reasons for Taiwan’s nursing shortage. The factors include lack of appreciation, overloaded work schedules, and inadequate pay, wrote CNA.

A survey indicated just 20 percent of nurses enjoy respect in the workplace, with a majority complaining about being bossed around or having to tackle patients with temper tantrums, according to Lu Meei-shiow (盧美秀) with the Taiwan Union of Nurses Association.

About the same proportion of nursing staff are satisfied with their wages, the lowest among the satisfaction indicators in the survey. Meanwhile, Taiwan has a nurse-to-patient ratio of around 1:10, meaning one person needs to take care of at least 10 people, suggesting an overburdened care system, she added.

The NHRI has proposed strategies to better develop careers for would-be nurses. These include a boost to manpower in health promotion, illness care, post-acute care, and long-term care, as well as creating a new care model for optimized manpower utilization.
nurses
nursing
shortage
medical
healthcare
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and Haiti celebrate 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Taiwan and Haiti celebrate 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations
2021/04/26 10:09
Australia defence minister says conflict with China over Taiwan 'should not be discounted'
Australia defence minister says conflict with China over Taiwan 'should not be discounted'
2021/04/26 09:49
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/26 09:40
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
2021/04/25 21:12
Chances of rain early this week across Taiwan
Chances of rain early this week across Taiwan
2021/04/25 20:06

Updated : 2021-04-26 18:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office