Lack of appreciation a factor in Taiwan's nursing shortage woes

Nurse using laptop while working on medical reports (Getty Images) Nurse using laptop while working on medical reports (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nurses are calling for improved working conditions to tackle the shortage of nursing staff, at the same time as Taiwan's health service is being praised around the world.

The National Health Research Institute (NHRI) held a press conference on Monday (April 26) in which it pointed out the reasons for Taiwan’s nursing shortage. The factors include lack of appreciation, overloaded work schedules, and inadequate pay, wrote CNA.

A survey indicated just 20 percent of nurses enjoy respect in the workplace, with a majority complaining about being bossed around or having to tackle patients with temper tantrums, according to Lu Meei-shiow (盧美秀) with the Taiwan Union of Nurses Association.

About the same proportion of nursing staff are satisfied with their wages, the lowest among the satisfaction indicators in the survey. Meanwhile, Taiwan has a nurse-to-patient ratio of around 1:10, meaning one person needs to take care of at least 10 people, suggesting an overburdened care system, she added.

The NHRI has proposed strategies to better develop careers for would-be nurses. These include a boost to manpower in health promotion, illness care, post-acute care, and long-term care, as well as creating a new care model for optimized manpower utilization.