2021 Dapeng Bay Marine Festival to take sail in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Dapeng Bay Marine Festival will set sail in southern Taiwan's Pingtung County later this month, offering free recreational water activities from dusk to dawn.

Scheduled to run from April 30, the 10-day festival will show the many faces of Dapeng Bay, a semi-enclosed lagoon that encompasses fascinating landscapes and a rich diversity of marine life. Besides an annual yacht racing competition, visitors can enjoy free standup paddleboarding (SUP) and canoeing experiences as well as a paid yacht sailing lesson.

The event also features beach yoga, coffee and wine tasting, a Zumba party, and an outdoor market featuring 30 food and craft vendors. More than 50 free concert and theater performances will also take place in the evenings during the 10-day period, with pop singer Rachel Liang (梁文音) expected to make an appearance on May 1.

Dapeng Bay Scenic Area Administration, which co-organizes the event with the Maritime Port Bureau, said the festival seeks to integrate arts and creativity into local traditional industries. It encouraged visitors to register online in advance for activities offered at the festival.

