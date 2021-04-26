Taiwan holds ‘Girls in Cyber Security’ hackathon in Tainan

TAINAN (Taiwan News) — In order to encourage more Taiwanese women to pursue careers in cyber security, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) held the finals for its girls-only hackathon on Saturday (April 24) in Tainan.

The “2021 Girls in Cyber Security” finals were held at the Joint Research Center for Green Energy Technology, in Shalun Green Energy Science City, next to the Taiwan High Speed Rail station in Tainan. Sixty-five teams from high schools and colleges around the country took part in the event. Teams competed in an information security challenge and a creative thinking competition.

MOST Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠), I-Mei Foods Co. CEO and Digital Taiwan Roundtable President Luis Ko (高志明), and Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) were also in attendance at the event. Considering that half Taiwan’s population is female, Minister Wu talked about the importance of taking advantage of the country’s human capital by encouraging more women to look for careers in cyber security.

In reference to the government’s push to develop southern parts of the country, Ko credited the Tsai administration for helping to establish the Shalun Smart Green Energy Science City in Tainan. He added that he hopes to see increased cooperation between the government and tech industry in order to attract further investment and talent to the south.



Teams competing at 2021 GICS (Taiwan News photo)

* I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News