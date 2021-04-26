Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Anthony Hopkins wins best actor Oscar for ‘The Father’

Hopkins delivers heartbreaking performance in the award-winning film

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/26 14:44
Anthony Hopkins has won the 93rd Academy Awards' best actor. (Cai Chang International photo)

Anthony Hopkins has won the 93rd Academy Awards' best actor. (Cai Chang International photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins won the 93rd Academy Awards' best actor in style.

Hopkins won best actor with his astonishing performance in the family drama, "The Father," as a man who has lived alone in a London flat for 30 years, battles with dementia, and struggles with his relationship to his daughter, played by Olivia Coleman.

The 83-year-old Hopkins took his second trophy after winning with "The Silence of the Lambs" in 1992. Since then he has been nominated four times but didn't win. Additionally, the old trouper has become the oldest best actor winner after Christopher Plummer, 82, in the American comedy-drama "Beginners".

"The Father" led this year's nominations with six nods. It also took the best writing-adapted screenplay, with the award presented to Christopher Hampton and French playwright Florian Zeller.

To win best actor, Hopkins had to beat out Chadwick Boseman, who was expected to receive the prize, Gary Oldman, Riz Ahmed, and Steven Yeun.

Presented by Joaquin Phoenix, Hopkins did not show up at the ceremony, and was instead at his father Richard Hopkins' graveyard. According to his Twitter, the award-winner recited Dylan Thomas's poem, "Do not go gentle into that good night."

"Do not go gentle into that good night. Old age should burn and rave at close of day. Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Though wise men at their end know dark is right. Because their words had forked," said Hopkins, but he could not finish the whole poem because "it is painful."

Learn more about "The Father" or see the complete list of winners from the 93rd Academy Awards.
The Father
Anthony Hopkins
Academy Awards
Oscar

RELATED ARTICLES

Oscar nominations announced
Oscar nominations announced
2021/03/16 20:34
Taiwan drama 'A Sun' makes Oscars shortlist
Taiwan drama 'A Sun' makes Oscars shortlist
2021/02/10 12:47
Taiwanese films to compete for Oscar nominations
Taiwanese films to compete for Oscar nominations
2021/01/28 21:37
Taiwan's Peking opera stars bring back adaptation of 'Medea'
Taiwan's Peking opera stars bring back adaptation of 'Medea'
2021/01/09 12:00
'The Father' featuring Anthony Hopkins to screen in Taiwan
'The Father' featuring Anthony Hopkins to screen in Taiwan
2020/12/21 18:32

Updated : 2021-04-26 15:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait