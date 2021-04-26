Anthony Hopkins wins best actor Oscar for ‘The Father’

Anthony Hopkins has won the 93rd Academy Awards' best actor. (Cai Chang International photo) Anthony Hopkins has won the 93rd Academy Awards' best actor. (Cai Chang International photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Veteran actor An thony Hopkins won the 93rd Academy Awards' best actor in style.

Hopkins won best actor with his astonishing performance in the family drama, "The Father," as a man who has lived alone in a London flat for 30 years, battles with dementia, and struggles with his relationship to his daughter, played by Olivia Coleman.

The 83-year-old Hopkins took his second trophy after winning with "The Silence of the Lambs" in 1992. Since then he has been nominated four times but didn't win. Additionally, the old trouper has become the oldest best actor winner after Christ opher Plummer, 82, in the American comedy-drama "Beginners".

"The Father" led this year's nominations with six nods. It also took the best writing-adapted screenplay, with the award presented to Christopher Hampton and French playwright Florian Zeller.

To win best actor, Hopkins had to beat out Chadwick Boseman, who was expected to receive the prize, Gary Oldman, Riz Ahmed, and Steven Yeun.

Presented by Joaquin Phoenix, Hopkins did not show up at the ceremony, and was instead at his father Richard Hopkins' graveyard. According to his Twitter, the award-winner recited Dylan Thomas's poem, "Do not go gentle into that good night."

"Do not go gentle into that good night. Old age should burn and rave at close of day. Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Though wise men at their end know dark is right. Because their words had forked," said Hopkins, but he could not finish the whole poem because "it is painful."

