2 more pilots test positive for COVID in Taiwan, raising total to 8

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April 26) announced that two more air cargo pilots tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday (April 26), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that two more China Airlines air cargo pilots had tested positive for COVID-19. The addition of the two new infections raises the size of the China Airlines cargo pilot cluster infection to eight.

Chen stated that case No. 1,102 is a Taiwanese male cargo pilot in his 30s. From April 6 to April 9, he was on duty in the U.S.

After returning to Taiwan, he quarantined at home until April 14. He did not experience any symptoms of the virus and the results of a coronavirus test came back on April 19 as negative.

From April 19 to 22, he went to the U.S. again. After returning to Taiwan, he underwent quarantine at his home, where on April 24, he developed a cough and a fever (37.8 degrees).

As his quarantine was set to expire on April 25, he underwent another coronavirus test. On April 26, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 with a Ct value of 18.

The source of his infection is still under investigation and the health department has listed six contacts in his case, all of whom have been told to enter home quarantine.

According to Chen, case No. 1,105 is a Taiwanese male cargo pilot in his 40s. He was on duty in the U.S. from April 8 to April 10.

After returning to Taiwan, he underwent quarantine in his home until April 15. A coronavirus test taken that day came back negative and he was asymptomatic during quarantine.

On April 19, he began to experience a loss of appetite. On April 25, as part of an epidemiological investigation into the cargo pilot cluster, he was tested for the coronavirus again.

On April 26, he was confirmed to have COVID-19 with a Ct value of 32. The source of his infection is still under investigation.

The health department has listed three contacts in his case, who have been told to enter home quarantine. An investigation into other potential contacts at work is still ongoing.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 203,734 COVID-19 tests, with 201,523 coming back negative. Out of the 1,104 officially confirmed cases, 979 were imported, 78 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

One person (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. The status of one recent case has yet to be determined, and eight cases are currently under investigation.

Up until now, 12 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country, while 1,046 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 45 patients still undergoing treatment.