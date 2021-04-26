Lighthouse Global Group aims to increase Immigration consulting services in response to future demand

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 April 2021 - Demand for immigration services has increased dramatically as Hong Kong faces a political uncertainty, epidemic, and an economic downturn. Despite the recent unrest in Hong Kong, The company will expand its service to include more countries and on the ground services over the next six months to help facilitate immigration services.





Immigration is a major decision in life. The ability of immigration consultancies differ greatly in terms of their expertise and services offered. Lighthouse Global Group distinguishes itself from its competitors by using their own in-house specialists, whom themselves have a lot of experience abroad, to ensure clients can receive a tailor-made complete immigration solution. They support clients needs in immigration application, tax consultancy, as well as local knowledge such as children schooling.





Eric Lam, the founder of Lighthouse Global Group, said that there are numerous immigration agencies in Hong Kong, we are proud to be a company that has been insisting on responsive, direct and one-stop solution satisfying clients' requirements, helping them to complete their immigration journey.





About Lighthouse Global Group

Lighthouse Global Group is a Hong Kong-based immigration consultancy with expertise helping clients to immigrate through investment program, startup visa, immigration program, and making immigration worry-free for clients.





Lighthouse will hold seminars online and offline in the future to discuss the latest immigration policies such as BNO immigration in the UK, investment immigration in Taiwan, immigration to Portugal, and the most inquired Canadian immigration policies (移民加拿大), such as student immigration visa (讀書移民加拿大), Canadian investment immigration (投資移民加拿大), Canadian skilled immigration, and other most practical immigration information.





Website: https://www.lighthouseglobalgroup.com





#LighthouseGlobalGroup



