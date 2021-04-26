Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan

Boy thrown 27 times, family of injured boy could sue judo coach for negligent homicide

  772
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/26 11:09
Ho throwing Huang (left), Ho holding certificate (right). (Huang Family photo, Facebook photo)

Ho throwing Huang (left), Ho holding certificate (right). (Huang Family photo, Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A young boy is fighting for his life and could remain in a vegetative state even if he survives, after he was was thrown nearly 30 times in a judo class last week.

The seven-year-old student from Nanyang Elementary School in Taichung City's Fengyuan District, surnamed Huang (黃), attended his second week of judo classes in the basement of a gymnasium operated by Ruisui Elementary School at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (April 21). During class, the 67-year old coach, surnamed Ho (何,) ordered a 10-year-old student to perform a shoulder throw on Huang multiple times.

After several throws, Huang began to complain of pain in his feet and head, and pleaded with the coach not to be thrown any further, even vomiting at one point. Unmoved, Ho ordered the child to be thrown 20 times.

Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Huang being thrown by older student. (Huang family photo)

In a video of the incident Huang can be seen crying and begging on his knees for the punishment to end. However, Ho then personally throws the child another seven times.

At around 9 p.m., Huang reportedly passed out, turned pale, and became unresponsive. Ho then called for an ambulance that rushed him to Feng Yuan Hospital for emergency treatment, reported Liberty Times.

Doctors found that Huang's injuries resembled those from a car crash and including a severe intracranial hemorrhage, which prompted them to perform an emergency craniotomy. After the operation, doctors declared that Huang was in a "brain dead state," and if he survives, he will likely remain in a vegetative state.

Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Huang being thrown again as Ho steps into frame (left). (Huang family photo)

When visiting the hospital after the child underwent surgery, Ho initially claimed the child had fallen on his own. It was only after learning about the serious nature of his injuries did Ho admit that he and a student had thrown him many times.

When police took Ho in for questioning on April 23, he claimed the boy had cried when being thrown in previous classes and presumed he was complaining without good reason. Ho was then investigated for negligent bodily harm (過失傷害), before being released without bail.

Cho Chun-chung (卓俊忠), head prosecutor of the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office, said that Huang's parents pressed charges against Ho for negligent bodily harm and that they are not ruling out pressing charges for negligent homicide (過失重傷害) if their son dies, reported UDN. Huang's father said it would take a miracle for him to regain consciousness and he demanded an apology and explanation from Ho.

Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Ho ordering Huang to stand up as he cries in pain. (Huang family photo)

Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Huang lying on mat after another throw as Ho walks towards him. (Huang family photo)
Judo
negligent injury
negligence
child abuse

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan judo athlete facing charges for DUI crash that killed one
Taiwan judo athlete facing charges for DUI crash that killed one
2021/03/16 12:23
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
2020/12/11 12:42
Taiwan prosecutors seek life sentence for alleged child killer
Taiwan prosecutors seek life sentence for alleged child killer
2020/10/26 19:39
Video shows truck hit motorcycle from shoulder on Taiwan highway
Video shows truck hit motorcycle from shoulder on Taiwan highway
2020/09/29 11:53
Time to take child porn seriously in Taiwan: NPP legislator
Time to take child porn seriously in Taiwan: NPP legislator
2020/05/27 19:51

Updated : 2021-04-26 12:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait
German chancellor fears conflict in Taiwan Strait