EARIN - True Wireless Pioneers returns with the A-3 Launching exclusively via Shopee.sg

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 April 2021 - Sweden's Earin was the first-ever company to release the true wireless earphones back in 2015. Now launching its 3rd generation of TWS, the A-3 earphones comes with innovative audio and wireless connectivity features, wrapped in a sleek, Scandinavian design, making it the smallest and lightest earbud on the market.













Open Design with Automatic Placement

Utilizing an "open" design, the A-3 sits comfortably in the outer ear, making them easy to wear throughout the day. With the removal of the 'stem' found in typical wireless earbuds, the Earin A-3 poses an attractive and discreet appearance. This unique shape guarantees a secure fit that stays put during any activities or ventures. Engineered with a patented automatic placement recognition technology, the A-3 can assign itself the appropriate left or right audio channels. Both of the earbuds are essentially identical and there is no designated "left" or "right" earbud, making it easy to use, straight out of the charging case.





Small Form Factor, Great Audio Quality

The A-3 comes with 14.3mm high-end speakers, moving 20% more air than other wireless earphones, delivering a superior audio experience. They are the first unsealed earbuds to provide such a great audio quality, in the smallest form factor on the market. The earbuds feature passive noise cancellation to negate external sounds, complemented by wind noise reduction algorithms. Each earbud is comprised with a microphone, a voice accelerometer and a scientifically developed algorithm, providing excellent call quality.

This new true wireless earphone features its seamless and intuitive touch interface which is simple and easy to use for handling calls and music playback etc. The A-3 is IP52-certifified, which means the earbuds can handle occasional splashes, sweat, and dust exposure with ease. This makes them optimal for everything from workouts to working from home.

Drop It Like It Charges

Via a USB-C connection and a smart capsule design, the A-3 provides an effortless and wireless charging experience through the iconic aluminum case. The A-3 offers up to 5 hours of playtime per charge, with a total of 30 hours with the charging case.

"We are thrilled at the overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic reaction since we announced our newest generation of earbuds earlier this year", said Johan Lembre, CEO, Earin. "We design products that we are excited about and want to use ourselves, and the A-3 is no different. We can't wait for people to experience the years of innovation and hard work by our engineering team."

Main Specifications

Audio Speaker Customised 14.3mm Dynamic Driver / Impedance 32Ohm Noise Reduction Passive Noise and Wind Noise reduction algorithms Audio Codec SBC, AAC, AptX, AptX low latency Frequency Response 20Hz - 20KHz Microphone 4 Microphones (2 Knowles Microphones + 2 Voice pick up) Battery Playtime Music and calls: up to 5 hours Charging Earphones fully charge in 1.5 hours with the charging case Up to 30 hours earphones with the charging case Charging case fully charged in 3 hours with a USB-C cable Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 supports TWS+ technology Dimensions & weight Earphone (each) 20mm x 17mm x 15.8mm, 3.5g / 0.12oz Capsule 58.5mm x 47.2mm x 21.2mm, 50g / 1.76oz Smart Sensors Touch Sensors Earbuds control Accelerometers Control music and calls EARIN patented left and right earphones detection Environment IP rating IP52. Sweat, splash and dust resistant

Product and suggested retail price:

Product / Model / Color Suggested Retail Price EARIN A-3 Color: Silver / Black SGD 299.00

















More Image: https://bit.ly/3gsF6Zh





Launch Date in Singapore

As part of a collaboration between Leader Radio Technologies and Shopee, the Earin A-3 will be launched exclusively on Shopee's e-commerce platform, with a special launch price, on the 26th of April 2021.



See the product here: https://bit.ly/3ndGm3Y





About Earin®

Backed by the Kickstarter community in 2014, Earin launched worldwide on October 6, 2015, with the first-ever true wireless earbuds M-1. From that point on, the product that started it all has solidified the market interest for Bluetooth enabled earphone technology. And true wireless has become a new global standard.





At Earin we challenge the status quo by focusing on innovation to push the industry forward. The M-1 was added to the National Museum-Sweden´s museum of art and design as part of their permanent collection, acknowledging its place in history. Earin the original true wireless, designed and engineered in Sweden.





Official website: www.earin.com

About Leader Radio Technologies

Leader Radio Technologies Pte Ltd. is a leading marketer of innovative consumer electronics brands in Singapore, Hong Kong (HQ), Greater China and Asia Pacific, offering an inspired collection of the most sought-after gadgets from internationally recognized brands.





Driven by strong marketing acumen and close relationships with all major retail channels in the region, LRT's portfolio of products is being sold in nearly every corner of the market. Some products have even become the #1 bestseller in Hong Kong according to renowned market research firms such as GfK and NPD.





LRT is committed to providing customers with more attentive service and giving the most personalized technical support.



Official website: www.leaderradio.com.sg

Follow us on:

FB.com/wearereadysg

Instagram.com/weareready.sg









#Earin #LRT