65 Taiwan Tech students told to quarantine after COVID links

The students visited Taipei Grand Mosque, where there was an outbreak of the disease.

By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/26 12:00
Taipei Grand Mosque

Taipei Grand Mosque (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University of Science and Technology has asked 65 students to quarantine and self-monitor their health following a COVID-19 outbreak at Taipei Grand Mosque.

Taiwan Tech administrators found that 65 of its students had visited the mosque on April 16. The mainly Indonesian and Pakistani students are now quarantined in their dormitories.

Their classes are being delivered online, while university staff members deliver food. The students' temperatures are being taken daily, according to a UDN report from Sunday (April 25).

Last week Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) admitted three people infected with COVID-19 had visited the mosque in Tapei, a mosque in Taoyuan and a PX Mart.

According to Leu Jenq-shiou (呂政修), Taiwan Tech's chief secretary, none of the students are showing COVID symptoms. He said all the students wore masks when they went to the mosque.

Taiwan Tech in Taipei has the most Indonesian students of the nation's universities, with 400 students and more than 1,000 alumni. It is one of Asia's top institutes for science and technology.

Updated : 2021-04-26 14:13 GMT+08:00

