Taiwan and Haiti celebrate 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says two countries will continue to work together and achieve greater prosperity

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/26 10:09
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (Ministry of Foreign Affairs video screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) recorded a special video to mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Haiti on Sunday (April 25).

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release, Wu said Taiwan and Haiti have worked together for more than 60 years, and the two countries will continue to stick together to achieve prosperity and greater levels of development.

MOFA pointed out the Taiwan embassy in Haiti and the Haitian government have organized a series of celebratory activities to mark this significant milestone. These include a TV special introducing the history and current status of bilateral cooperation, which were made into photo albums and videos.

MOFA said the Haitian embassy in Taiwan hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the momentous occasion. Various ministry officials, foreign diplomats, Taiwanese businessmen, and Haitian students attended the celebration.

The ministry stated that Haiti is an important friend of Taiwan in the Caribbean and the two countries have close and friendly relations. It added that both governments have pledged to continue to take concrete actions to strengthen exchanges and develop friendships between the two peoples.
