Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent planes, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/26 09:40
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military turboprop entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday morning (April 25), marking the 20th intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent planes, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane.

Since September 2020, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by frequently sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

Initially, these intrusions were usually carried out by one to three slow-flying turboprops. However, over the last month, China has sent fighter jets including J-10s and J-16s into Taiwan’s identification zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese planes were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.
Flight path of Chinese plane on April 25 (MND image)
taiwan adiz
mnd
PLAAF

