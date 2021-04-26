Alexa
Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya among early Oscar winners

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/26 08:48
Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

International film: “Another Round,” Denmark

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

___

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Updated : 2021-04-26 11:10 GMT+08:00

