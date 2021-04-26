Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Raiders defensive back Mike Davis dies at age 65

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 08:05
Former Raiders defensive back Mike Davis dies at age 65

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Mike Davis, the former Raiders defensive back who made one of the most memorable interceptions in team history, has died. He was 65.

The Raiders announced Davis' death Sunday. The team gave no details on the cause of death.

The former Colorado star was a second-round pick by the Raiders in 1977 and will always be remembered for his interception at the end of a playoff win at Cleveland on Jan. 4, 1981.

With the Raiders protecting a 14-12 lead with less than one minute remaining, the Browns had the ball at the Oakland 13 in position for a potential winning goal.

Kicker Don Cockroft had already missed one extra point and two field goals, and the Browns botched a snap on another extra point on a cold day by Lake Erie.

That led coach Sam Rutigliano to call a pass play called "Red Slot Right, Halfback Stay, 88" on second down to go for a touchdown instead. He instructed quarterback Brian Sipe to throw it away if no one was open.

Sipe threw to Ozzie Newsome in the end zone but Davis cut in front and intercepted the pass to seal the victory that sent the Raiders to the AFC title game.

The Raiders beat the Chargers in that game and went on to win their second Super Bowl against Philadelphia.

Davis played 107 of his 115 career games with the Raiders, finishing his career with the Chargers in 1987. He had 11 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries in the regular season.

Davis also had two interceptions in the AFC title game against Seattle in the 1983 season before the Raiders went on to another Super Bowl title.

“Mike was a beloved teammate, friend and cherished part of our family,” the team said in the statement. “The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Mike’s family: Mary, Mike Jr. and Allen. Mike will forever be in our hearts and minds.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-26 09:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP