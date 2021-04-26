Story slam overcomes 2 Harper homers, Rockies top Phils 12-2

Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron follows the flight of his two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter in the eighth inning of ... Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron follows the flight of his two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 12-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 20... Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray adjusts his cap as he heads to the dugout after retiring Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm for the final out... Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray adjusts his cap as he heads to the dugout after retiring Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm for the final out in the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper heads up the first-base line after flying out againt Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson in the eigh... Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper heads up the first-base line after flying out againt Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 12-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows the flight of his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the first inning of a ba... Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows the flight of his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper heads up the first base line after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the f... Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper heads up the first base line after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story circles the bases ater hitting a grand slam off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Hale in the fourth inning of... Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story circles the bases ater hitting a grand slam off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Hale in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story flips his bat after hitting a grand slam off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Hale in the fourth inning of a ... Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story flips his bat after hitting a grand slam off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Hale in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning, letting loose a shout to his dugout and a big bat flip, and the Colorado Rockies overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2 on Sunday.

Story hit his third career slam and second home run on a 2-2 curveball from Dave Hale, sending the ball 433 feet into the left-field seats. Story did not hit his first home run of the season until Friday, in his 68th at-bat.

Harper hit a 430-foot drive to right-center in the first and a 468-foot drive that landed on the second deck above Philadelphia's bullpen beyond right-center in the third, both off Sonny Gray (3-1). Harper, who has six homers, also threw out Cron at the plate from right field in the second inning trying to score on Dom Nunez's single, which preserved a 1-0 lead.

Colorado had a season-high 16 hits, four by Cron — including two in the fourth inning, Cron hit a two-run homer off Bailey Falter in the eighth.

Gray allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. All his wins have come at home.

Chase Anderson (0-3) gave up six runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Philadelphia lead 2-0 before Colorado sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth. Josh Fuentes' sacrifice fly started the comeback, Gray had a tying single and Raimel Tapia's a go-ahead single. Hale relieved with the bases loaded, and Story homered for a 7-2 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF Chris Owings had surgery on his injured left thumb early last week, manager Bud Black said. Black said he is wearing a soft cast and will soon take ground balls. ... Slumping OF Charlie Blackmon was given the day off. Blackmon is hitting .153 and is 5 for 36 in his last 10 games.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (1-2, 3.80 ERA) faces Adam Wainwright in the first of four games at St. Louis.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (1-2, 3.38) will go for his second straight win when Colorado opens a three-game series in San Francisco on Monday night. He lost his first career start against the Giants on April 9.

___

